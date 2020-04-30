676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE

Amazing Family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with Water Access
As you walk in the front door you are greeted by a light and open floor plan. From the front door you have the formal living and dining room. From the dining room you enter the upgraded open kitchen that also has a family room attached and access to the pool. The master Bedroom is at the front of the house and has access to the pool with his and her walk in closets as well as his and her vanity's in the master bathroom that has both a tub and a separate shower stall. At the back of the home is the other two bedrooms and the bathroom which can access the pool area. The living room also has access through french doors to the over sized pool and fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
