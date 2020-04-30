All apartments in Minneola
676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE

Location

676 Meadow Park Drive, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing Family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with Water Access

Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.cc/676MeadowPDM

As you walk in the front door you are greeted by a light and open floor plan. From the front door you have the formal living and dining room. From the dining room you enter the upgraded open kitchen that also has a family room attached and access to the pool. The master Bedroom is at the front of the house and has access to the pool with his and her walk in closets as well as his and her vanity's in the master bathroom that has both a tub and a separate shower stall. At the back of the home is the other two bedrooms and the bathroom which can access the pool area. The living room also has access through french doors to the over sized pool and fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE have any available units?
676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneola.
Does 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 676 MEADOW PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

