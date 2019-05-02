All apartments in Minneola
648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE

648 Woods Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

648 Woods Landing Drive, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE Available 05/10/19 4/3 Rental Home-Reserve at Minneola - Spacious home located in the Reserve at Minneola. Features tile in all living areas, upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, upgraded top loader, high efficiency washer/dryer, open floor plan, 2 car garage with opener, and screen enclosed patio. Home is located within walking distance to Minneola High School, and Minneola sports complex. Close to Minneola Elementary Charter Schools, major roads, shopping, and restaurants.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is occupied and appointment is required. Available for occupancy after 05/10/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2416734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE have any available units?
648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE have?
Some of 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
