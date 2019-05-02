Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

648 WOODS LANDING DRIVE Available 05/10/19 4/3 Rental Home-Reserve at Minneola - Spacious home located in the Reserve at Minneola. Features tile in all living areas, upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, upgraded top loader, high efficiency washer/dryer, open floor plan, 2 car garage with opener, and screen enclosed patio. Home is located within walking distance to Minneola High School, and Minneola sports complex. Close to Minneola Elementary Charter Schools, major roads, shopping, and restaurants.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is occupied and appointment is required. Available for occupancy after 05/10/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2416734)