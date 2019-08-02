220 Carlyle Street

Amenities
3/2 Rental Home in Quail Valley - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with laminate and tile flooring throughout. Relax on your screen enclosed back patio and enjoy the view or sit out on your gazebo taking in the beautiful scenery! No rear neighbors! Split floor plan, open living concept and master bathroom has both separate stand up shower and garden tub.
Quail Valley is conveniently located to Highways 27, Highway 50 and the Florida Turnpike. Enjoy all that Minneola & Clermont area has to offer such as its wonderful bike trails, downtown, dog parks, great shopping, restaurants and entertainment including a movie theater and Performing Arts Center.
Amenities included: Playground
Rent includes Lawn care
Property leases for $1,600.00
Security deposit of $1,600.00
$65.00 application fee per adult 18+
No Smoking.
Call to set up a showing appointment.
Office: 352.404-8960 ext 101
Or email: info@pinkdoormanagement.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5021496)