Minneola, FL
220 Carlyle Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

220 Carlyle Street

220 Carlyle St · No Longer Available
Location

220 Carlyle St, Minneola, FL 34715
Quail Valley

3/2 Rental Home in Quail Valley - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with laminate and tile flooring throughout. Relax on your screen enclosed back patio and enjoy the view or sit out on your gazebo taking in the beautiful scenery! No rear neighbors! Split floor plan, open living concept and master bathroom has both separate stand up shower and garden tub.

Quail Valley is conveniently located to Highways 27, Highway 50 and the Florida Turnpike. Enjoy all that Minneola & Clermont area has to offer such as its wonderful bike trails, downtown, dog parks, great shopping, restaurants and entertainment including a movie theater and Performing Arts Center.

Amenities included: Playground
Rent includes Lawn care

Property leases for $1,600.00
Security deposit of $1,600.00

$65.00 application fee per adult 18+

No Smoking.

Call to set up a showing appointment.
Office: 352.404-8960 ext 101
Or email: info@pinkdoormanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5021496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Carlyle Street have any available units?
220 Carlyle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 220 Carlyle Street have?
Some of 220 Carlyle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Carlyle Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 Carlyle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Carlyle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Carlyle Street is pet friendly.
Does 220 Carlyle Street offer parking?
No, 220 Carlyle Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 Carlyle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Carlyle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Carlyle Street have a pool?
No, 220 Carlyle Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 Carlyle Street have accessible units?
No, 220 Carlyle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Carlyle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Carlyle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Carlyle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Carlyle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
