1123 Breezy Knoll Street Available 01/09/20 MINNEOLA (CLERMONT AREA) 4 BEDRM REFURBISHED HOME FOR RENT - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_10_07_15.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenant-application



Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: January 9, 2020



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,399.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,499.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2,248.50 ($1499.00 X 1.5). OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1399/mo

1123 Breezy Knoll Street

Minneola, Florida 34715

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Oak Valley

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 1704

Year Built: 2003



*Property Has Been Professionally Refurbished

*Single Family Home

*2 Car Garage

*10 x 24' Screened In Porch

*Fenced In Yard

*Split Bedroom Plan

*Living, Family & Dining Rooms

*Tile Flooring Throughout

*Refurbished

*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms

*COMMUNITY Has Water Access

*COMMUNITY Park

*JUST 35 MINUTES to Downtown Orlando

*CONVENIENT to: 50, 27

*CONVENIENT to: Downtown Clermont

*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Walt Disney World

**FRIDGE IS INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA MONTHLY COST, BUT NOT WARRANTED**

*Blinds INCLUDED

**THIS PROPERTY OWNER REQUIRES A MINIMUM DEPOSIT OF 1.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT**

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*Owned by real estate broker

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From FL-408 W from W Anderson St, Follow FL-408 W and Florida's Turnpike to FL-50 W. Take exit 272 from Florida's Turnpike, Follow FL-50 W and US-27 N to Breezy Knoll St in Minneola, Destination will be on the left.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



