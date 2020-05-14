1114 Heather Glen

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath over 1800 sq. ft. with private pool in Oak Valley Subdivision. This home is very comfortable and spacious for a 3/2. Including an open floor plan, perfect for Florida and family living. Formal Living and Dining Room. Enjoy your evenings on the large Screened Pool area and the soothing outdoor breeze . The kitchen and family room is a large open space, with sliding doors to the screened pool. The indoor Laundry room from the Garage makes easy access to the house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, parks, dining, etc. Easy access to US 27, the Turnpike & 50.