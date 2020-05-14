All apartments in Minneola
1114 Heather Glen

1114 Heather Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Heather Glen Drive, Minneola, FL 34715
Oak Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath over 1800 sq. ft. with private pool in Oak Valley Subdivision. This home is very comfortable and spacious for a 3/2. Including an open floor plan, perfect for Florida and family living. Formal Living and Dining Room. Enjoy your evenings on the large Screened Pool area and the soothing outdoor breeze . The kitchen and family room is a large open space, with sliding doors to the screened pool. The indoor Laundry room from the Garage makes easy access to the house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, parks, dining, etc. Easy access to US 27, the Turnpike & 50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Heather Glen have any available units?
1114 Heather Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
Is 1114 Heather Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Heather Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Heather Glen pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Heather Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneola.
Does 1114 Heather Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Heather Glen offers parking.
Does 1114 Heather Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Heather Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Heather Glen have a pool?
Yes, 1114 Heather Glen has a pool.
Does 1114 Heather Glen have accessible units?
No, 1114 Heather Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Heather Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Heather Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Heather Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Heather Glen does not have units with air conditioning.

