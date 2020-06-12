All apartments in Minneola
1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue

1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue · (407) 490-1182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue, Minneola, FL 34715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1884815

Come tour this five bed, four bath home today! This unit has 3000 square feet of space, with amenities including an open floor plan, kitchen with an oversized lanai, walk-in pantry, counter space, oven, dishwasher, granite counters, and refrigerator. An adjoined living and dining area, vaulted ceilings, carpet, power room, game room, and laundry room. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from US-27. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Walk-in closets,Microwave,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
