101 W Osceola Ct
101 W Osceola Ct

101 East Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 East Osceola Street, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3/2 has just been remodeled and is ready for move in. It features a split floor plan with tile thru out the home and a 2 car garage with opener. Great oversized corner homesite that is fenced in.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

