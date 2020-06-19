All apartments in Miami Springs
961 Oriole Avenue
961 Oriole Avenue

961 Oriole Avenue · (305) 793-7824
Location

961 Oriole Avenue, Miami Springs, FL 33166
Miami Springs

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
961 Oriole Avenue, Miami Springs, FL 33166 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Melina Vivoni, Costa Miami Realty LLC, (305) 793-7824. Available from: 06/15/2020. No pets allowed. Welcome to this Charming Miami Springs Home! Property has newly installed impact windows and doors, refurbished wooden floors, freshly painted in the interior and exterior, with a large yard and a spacious garage. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and so much more. Move-In Ready and available immediately. Beautiful Miami Springs , "A" rated schools, and within minutes to all major areas of Miami-Dade, including Miami International Airport, downtown and beaches. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3590168 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Oriole Avenue have any available units?
961 Oriole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Springs, FL.
What amenities does 961 Oriole Avenue have?
Some of 961 Oriole Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Oriole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
961 Oriole Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Oriole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 961 Oriole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Springs.
Does 961 Oriole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 961 Oriole Avenue does offer parking.
Does 961 Oriole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Oriole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Oriole Avenue have a pool?
No, 961 Oriole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 961 Oriole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 961 Oriole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Oriole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 Oriole Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 961 Oriole Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 Oriole Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
