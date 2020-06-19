Amenities

961 Oriole Avenue, Miami Springs, FL 33166 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Melina Vivoni, Costa Miami Realty LLC, (305) 793-7824. Available from: 06/15/2020. No pets allowed. Welcome to this Charming Miami Springs Home! Property has newly installed impact windows and doors, refurbished wooden floors, freshly painted in the interior and exterior, with a large yard and a spacious garage. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and so much more. Move-In Ready and available immediately. Beautiful Miami Springs , "A" rated schools, and within minutes to all major areas of Miami-Dade, including Miami International Airport, downtown and beaches. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3590168 ]