375 De Soto Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated 1940's Spanish style Miami Springs home dripping with charm - Great layout with natural light flowing

throughout and lush fenced yard that's perfect for entertaining. Hurricane windows, new A/C, LED recessed lighting, NEST smart thermostat and working fireplace are a few of the updates! Functional den that can be used as a home

office or guest bedroom & a 1-car garage w/ storage & washer/dryer. Situated on a quiet tree-lined street walking distance to the golf course. Miami Springs offers A-rated schools, Private police, Fire department and 18-hole golf course. Credit & Background check required. Pets OK pending landlord approval.