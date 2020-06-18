375 De Soto Dr

Amenities
Updated 1940's Spanish style Miami Springs home dripping with charm - Great layout with natural light flowing
throughout and lush fenced yard that's perfect for entertaining. Hurricane windows, new A/C, LED recessed lighting, NEST smart thermostat and working fireplace are a few of the updates! Functional den that can be used as a home
office or guest bedroom & a 1-car garage w/ storage & washer/dryer. Situated on a quiet tree-lined street walking distance to the golf course. Miami Springs offers A-rated schools, Private police, Fire department and 18-hole golf course. Credit & Background check required. Pets OK pending landlord approval.