Miami Springs, FL
375 De Soto Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

375 De Soto Dr

375 De Soto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

375 De Soto Drive, Miami Springs, FL 33166
Miami Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 1940's Spanish style Miami Springs home dripping with charm - Great layout with natural light flowing
throughout and lush fenced yard that's perfect for entertaining. Hurricane windows, new A/C, LED recessed lighting, NEST smart thermostat and working fireplace are a few of the updates! Functional den that can be used as a home
office or guest bedroom & a 1-car garage w/ storage & washer/dryer. Situated on a quiet tree-lined street walking distance to the golf course. Miami Springs offers A-rated schools, Private police, Fire department and 18-hole golf course. Credit & Background check required. Pets OK pending landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 De Soto Dr have any available units?
375 De Soto Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Springs, FL.
What amenities does 375 De Soto Dr have?
Some of 375 De Soto Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 De Soto Dr currently offering any rent specials?
375 De Soto Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 De Soto Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 De Soto Dr is pet friendly.
Does 375 De Soto Dr offer parking?
Yes, 375 De Soto Dr does offer parking.
Does 375 De Soto Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 De Soto Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 De Soto Dr have a pool?
No, 375 De Soto Dr does not have a pool.
Does 375 De Soto Dr have accessible units?
No, 375 De Soto Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 375 De Soto Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 De Soto Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 De Soto Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 375 De Soto Dr has units with air conditioning.
