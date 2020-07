Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel alarm system

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system

1551 Oakwood Drive, Miami Springs, FL 33166 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Melina Vivoni, Costa Miami Realty LLC, (305) 793-7824. Available from: 07/14/2020. No pets allowed. SPECTACULAR & COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH A LOT UPGRADES 3 BEDS/1 BATH IN DESIRABLE & CENTRALLY MIAMI SPRINGS AREA. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CERAMIC FLOORS, ALARM SYSTEM (TENANT COULD PAY MONITORING MONTHLY), SECURITY CAMERAS AND MORE AND PATIO FULL OF ENTERTAINMENT FOR YOU. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625282 ]