1102 Meadowlark Ave

Completely remodeled corner house with an open floor plan, owners thought of all details when remodeling this beauty. Impact windows and doors, porcelain tile throughout, wood flooring in bedrooms, updated kitchen cabinets with plenty of storage space, granite countertop and backsplash, each bedroom with their own private bathroom, cabana bath, pool, safety fence around pool, oversized laundry room with additional cabinet storage, camera system, walk-in closets, wood fence around entire property. This property is a must see, show and rent.