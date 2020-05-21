All apartments in Miami Springs
Find more places like 1102 Meadowlark Ave.
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:55 PM

1102 Meadowlark Ave

1102 Meadowlark Ave · (786) 402-2514
Location

1102 Meadowlark Ave, Miami Springs, FL 33166
Miami Springs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Completely remodeled corner house with an open floor plan, owners thought of all details when remodeling this beauty. Impact windows and doors, porcelain tile throughout, wood flooring in bedrooms, updated kitchen cabinets with plenty of storage space, granite countertop and backsplash, each bedroom with their own private bathroom, cabana bath, pool, safety fence around pool, oversized laundry room with additional cabinet storage, camera system, walk-in closets, wood fence around entire property. This property is a must see, show and rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Meadowlark Ave have any available units?
1102 Meadowlark Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1102 Meadowlark Ave have?
Some of 1102 Meadowlark Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Meadowlark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Meadowlark Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Meadowlark Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Meadowlark Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Springs.
Does 1102 Meadowlark Ave offer parking?
No, 1102 Meadowlark Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1102 Meadowlark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Meadowlark Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Meadowlark Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1102 Meadowlark Ave has a pool.
Does 1102 Meadowlark Ave have accessible units?
No, 1102 Meadowlark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Meadowlark Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Meadowlark Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Meadowlark Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Meadowlark Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
