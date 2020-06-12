/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
101 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami Lakes, FL
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7400 Miami Lakes Dr
7400 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
In the heart of Miami Lakes 2 bed 2 bath, all tile, washer and dryer in the unit. Renovated bathrooms. Nice complex closer to everything, Palmetto, I 75. Available March 03/15/2020. Pool, Playground, tennis. Community Pool. Gym.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Miami Lakes Town Center
1 Unit Available
15515 N Miami Lakeway N
15515 Miami Lakeway N, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Remodeled Beautiful 2 room, 1 bath very nice kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances great location schools, supermarkets, plaza, perfect for a family
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7440 Miami Lakes Dr
7440 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Aparment for rent in Miami Lakes. OWNER MOTIVATED!!! Luminous, 1st. floor condo. Master bedroom has its own bath and walk-in-closet. Tile flooring throughout. Great view to the Tenis Court.
1 of 13
Last updated April 16 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
15018 Royal Palm Court
15018 Royal Palm Court, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
15018 Royal Palm Court, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15535 N Miami Lakeway
15535 Miami Lakeway N, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH CONDO IN THE SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF CELEBRATION POINT. COMPLEX IS IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Lakes
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
127 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1188 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
300 W 74th Pl 302
300 West 74th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
846 sqft
Cozy condo in the heart of Hialeah. It is a 2/2 on the third floor in excellent condition. It has an elevator and Pool. It is close to the Gratiny Pkwy and Palmetto. One block from NW 57/4 West Ave. Easy to Show.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7777 W 29th Ln
7777 West 29th Lane, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This is a wide cozy villa style apartment with two comfortable bedrooms and two full bathrooms, with a roofed terrace in rear and a portal in front. There is an utility alley on the right side that makes easier access to the patio.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
17500 NW 68TH Ave. #D-3002
17500 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Nice 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms in Miami Lake with an Open balcony and water view. SS Appliances, No Washer/Dryer, Freshly Painted. Building have elevators. Ready to move in. First, Last And Security Deposit to move in. Easy to show. Great Schools
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
17720 NW 73rd Ave
17720 Northwest 73rd Avenue, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
967 sqft
Great Location!!! Beautiful Renovated unit with 2 bedroom/2 baths at Shoma Home at Country Club of Miami.Kitchen with All New Appliances, Granite Countertop & Wooden cabinet, Washer and dryer inside unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9323 W 33 AVE
9323 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful new Villa with fenced patio, 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Ceramic floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and Granit Counter Top.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7005 NW 173rd Dr
7005 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Townhouse!!! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tile floor throughout the building, Open Balcony with 2 Assigned parking spaces.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7400 W 20th Ave
7400 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nice condo in gated community. 2 bedrooms, 2 completely renovate bathrooms. Fully remodeled kitchen. Community pool and Jacuzzi to enjoy, you must to see it!!!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3514 W 88th Ter
3514 West 88th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
GREAT 2-STORY 2BED/2.5BTH VILLA IN ARAGON. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO i75 HIGHWAY. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. LARGE BACKYARD. GREAT AMENITIES. CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, SIDEWALKS. CLOSE TO SHOPES, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8929 W 35th Way
8929 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORIES TOWNHOUSE 2 BED/2.5 BATH ,FIRST FLOOR TILE ,2 FLOOR CARPET ,WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT,BACKYARD,ARAGON COMMUNITY POOL AND CLUBHOUSE .
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7200 NW 179th St
7200 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
883 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, excellent condition, updated kitchen, granite counter top, stain steel appliances, ceramic floors,ready-to-install facilities washer & Dryer in unit, 1 parking space assigned, Gym, Pool. Excellent location! .
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8978 W 35th Way
8978 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORIES VILLA 2 BED/2.5 BATH ,FIRST FLOOR TILE ,2 FLOOR CARPET ,WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT,BACKYARD,ARAGON COMMUNITY POOL AND CLUBHOUSE .
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2228 W 74th St
2228 West 74th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great condo villa in the heart of Hialeah in Alcazar Villas close to palmetto hospital.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8100 W 28th CT
8100 West 28th Ct, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful condo 2 x 2-second floor at Tropical Court Villas, 2 assigned parking spaces. Excellent location in Hialeah Garden located close to major highways, schools and shopping centers.
1 of 9
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
7060 NW 177th St
7060 NW 177th St, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of PSN! Well maintained community with pool. Washer and dryer inside unit. Walking distance to shopping centers and parks. Near all A+ schools.
Results within 5 miles of Miami Lakes
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
9 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
33 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1103 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
$
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Similar Pages
Miami Lakes 1 BedroomsMiami Lakes 2 BedroomsMiami Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami Lakes 3 Bedrooms
Miami Lakes Apartments with BalconyMiami Lakes Apartments with GarageMiami Lakes Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL