Miami-Dade County, FL
8212 NW 51ST TER
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

8212 NW 51ST TER

8212 NW 51st Ter · (786) 333-8243
Location

8212 NW 51st Ter, Miami-Dade County, FL 33166

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 8212 · Avail. now

$12,000

7 Bed · 8 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
Luxuary house for rent .This stunning 3-story, 4400 square foot model offers 7 bedrooms, 7 baths 1/2 bath, family room, balcony upstairs with a BBQ, double garage. Spacious area that combines the family room, dining room, and kitchen. Deluxe kitchen features a quality Stainless Steel, contemporary flat-panel cabinets.On the first floor has a bedroom with a full bathroom ,the second floor, the expansive master suite boasts a huge walk-in closet, and a gorgeous master bath with dual sinks, beautiful countertops. The third floor includes a large media room, and other bedroom with a full bath. Gorgeous terrace with a pool. This house has the biggest lote size in Canarias.STEPS FROM A RATED CHARTER SCHOOL, CLOSE HIGHWAYS. 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, SHOPPING AND MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 NW 51ST TER have any available units?
8212 NW 51ST TER has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8212 NW 51ST TER have?
Some of 8212 NW 51ST TER's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 NW 51ST TER currently offering any rent specials?
8212 NW 51ST TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 NW 51ST TER pet-friendly?
No, 8212 NW 51ST TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 8212 NW 51ST TER offer parking?
Yes, 8212 NW 51ST TER offers parking.
Does 8212 NW 51ST TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8212 NW 51ST TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 NW 51ST TER have a pool?
Yes, 8212 NW 51ST TER has a pool.
Does 8212 NW 51ST TER have accessible units?
No, 8212 NW 51ST TER does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 NW 51ST TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8212 NW 51ST TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 8212 NW 51ST TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 8212 NW 51ST TER does not have units with air conditioning.
