8212 NW 51ST TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room new construction

Luxuary house for rent .This stunning 3-story, 4400 square foot model offers 7 bedrooms, 7 baths 1/2 bath, family room, balcony upstairs with a BBQ, double garage. Spacious area that combines the family room, dining room, and kitchen. Deluxe kitchen features a quality Stainless Steel, contemporary flat-panel cabinets.On the first floor has a bedroom with a full bathroom ,the second floor, the expansive master suite boasts a huge walk-in closet, and a gorgeous master bath with dual sinks, beautiful countertops. The third floor includes a large media room, and other bedroom with a full bath. Gorgeous terrace with a pool. This house has the biggest lote size in Canarias.STEPS FROM A RATED CHARTER SCHOOL, CLOSE HIGHWAYS. 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, SHOPPING AND MORE.