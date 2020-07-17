Rent Calculator
335 Menores Ave
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
335 Menores Ave
335 Menores Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
335 Menores Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL 33134
Granada
Amenities
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
SHORT TERM rents available. Furnished spanish villa in Coral Gables, 15000 sqft lot. Open to rent for long term if needed. Double sink on kitchen. Rent includes internet and basic cable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 335 Menores Ave have any available units?
335 Menores Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miami-Dade County, FL
.
Is 335 Menores Ave currently offering any rent specials?
335 Menores Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Menores Ave pet-friendly?
No, 335 Menores Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County
.
Does 335 Menores Ave offer parking?
No, 335 Menores Ave does not offer parking.
Does 335 Menores Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Menores Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Menores Ave have a pool?
No, 335 Menores Ave does not have a pool.
Does 335 Menores Ave have accessible units?
No, 335 Menores Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Menores Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Menores Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Menores Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Menores Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
