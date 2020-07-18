All apartments in Miami-Dade County
16960 SW 281st St

16960 Southwest 281st Street · (786) 201-1876
Location

16960 Southwest 281st Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33030
The Redlands

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
An Amazing opportunity to Rent a Brand-new construction, Never-Occupied, Dream Home. Open-concept floor plan design that includes many luxurious upgrades. Located in Prestigious Redland Ranches. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. 3 car garage. Huge 1 Acre Lot. Saltwater Pool with Cascade Waterfall. Impact doors and windows. Kitchen Aid energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, Quartz kitchen Countertops and Island. Recessed lighting throughout. Master suite includes his and hers walk in closets. Quartz vanity tops in all baths and River rock floors in all showers. 24 x 24 porcelain tile throughout. Fully fenced yard. Pool maintenance and landscaping included. 1st month and 2 security deposits required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16960 SW 281st St have any available units?
16960 SW 281st St has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16960 SW 281st St have?
Some of 16960 SW 281st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16960 SW 281st St currently offering any rent specials?
16960 SW 281st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16960 SW 281st St pet-friendly?
No, 16960 SW 281st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 16960 SW 281st St offer parking?
Yes, 16960 SW 281st St offers parking.
Does 16960 SW 281st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16960 SW 281st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16960 SW 281st St have a pool?
Yes, 16960 SW 281st St has a pool.
Does 16960 SW 281st St have accessible units?
No, 16960 SW 281st St does not have accessible units.
Does 16960 SW 281st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16960 SW 281st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16960 SW 281st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16960 SW 281st St does not have units with air conditioning.
