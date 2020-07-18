16960 SW 281st St

Amenities

An Amazing opportunity to Rent a Brand-new construction, Never-Occupied, Dream Home. Open-concept floor plan design that includes many luxurious upgrades. Located in Prestigious Redland Ranches. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. 3 car garage. Huge 1 Acre Lot. Saltwater Pool with Cascade Waterfall. Impact doors and windows. Kitchen Aid energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, Quartz kitchen Countertops and Island. Recessed lighting throughout. Master suite includes his and hers walk in closets. Quartz vanity tops in all baths and River rock floors in all showers. 24 x 24 porcelain tile throughout. Fully fenced yard. Pool maintenance and landscaping included. 1st month and 2 security deposits required.