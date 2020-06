Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! Great 3/2 Open floor plan, breakfast bar, corian countertops, and a screened in porch leading to a big fenced back yard.New flooring to be installed in living areas prior to new tenant moving in.All this only minutes to some of Brevard County's most popular beaches and a straight shot to I-95, not to mention shopping, dining, and more. This a verydesirable Merritt Island home!!No CATS.