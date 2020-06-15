All apartments in Merritt Island
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:57 AM

465 Sundoro Ct

465 Sundoro Court · (321) 209-5443
Location

465 Sundoro Court, Merritt Island, FL 32953
Catalina Isle Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Move in ready and completely renovated!!!
Gorgeous 3 bedroom canal pool home. Located in the heart of Merritt Island. A must see!!!
Brand new kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 year old AC and new roof in 2017. There's new tile flooring and fresh paint throughout. Pool service and a breath-taking view is included in the rent.
Come and enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning and a glass of wine in the evening while floating around your crystal clear pool.
only pre-qualified clients please..... 3X rent in combined household income, at least 600 credit score, no past evictions, no criminal records, positive landlord references.

melbournepropertymanagementinc.com $75 per adult applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Sundoro Ct have any available units?
465 Sundoro Ct has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 465 Sundoro Ct have?
Some of 465 Sundoro Ct's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Sundoro Ct currently offering any rent specials?
465 Sundoro Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Sundoro Ct pet-friendly?
No, 465 Sundoro Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merritt Island.
Does 465 Sundoro Ct offer parking?
No, 465 Sundoro Ct does not offer parking.
Does 465 Sundoro Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Sundoro Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Sundoro Ct have a pool?
Yes, 465 Sundoro Ct has a pool.
Does 465 Sundoro Ct have accessible units?
No, 465 Sundoro Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Sundoro Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Sundoro Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Sundoro Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 465 Sundoro Ct has units with air conditioning.
