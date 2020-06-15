465 Sundoro Ct

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Move in ready and completely renovated!!!

Gorgeous 3 bedroom canal pool home. Located in the heart of Merritt Island. A must see!!!

Brand new kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 year old AC and new roof in 2017. There's new tile flooring and fresh paint throughout. Pool service and a breath-taking view is included in the rent.

Come and enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning and a glass of wine in the evening while floating around your crystal clear pool.

only pre-qualified clients please..... 3X rent in combined household income, at least 600 credit score, no past evictions, no criminal records, positive landlord references.



melbournepropertymanagementinc.com $75 per adult applicant