300 S Sykes Creek Parkway

300 South Sykes Creek Parkway · (321) 453-7224
Location

300 South Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1909 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Direct Sykes Creek views! Eighth floor corner unit! Three bedroom two bath with gorgeous views of the Sykes Creek! Watch the sunrise, dolphins and manatees play and boats glide by! Split bedroom plan. Kitchen with breakfast nook. New kitchen appliances. Inside laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookups. Lots of storage. One car carport. Two community pools, one heated pool, hot tub, lending library,tennis courts, clubhouse and tons of community activities! Gated entrance. Gate is open during the day. Gate closes at dusk. No pets. Owner pays condo association fees. Pest control, basic cable, wifi, internet, trash and water included in condo fees. Tenant must apply and be approved by condo association before move in occurs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway have any available units?
300 S Sykes Creek Parkway has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway have?
Some of 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
300 S Sykes Creek Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merritt Island.
Does 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway does offer parking.
Does 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway has a pool.
Does 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 S Sykes Creek Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
