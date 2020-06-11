300 S Sykes Creek Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Direct Sykes Creek views! Eighth floor corner unit! Three bedroom two bath with gorgeous views of the Sykes Creek! Watch the sunrise, dolphins and manatees play and boats glide by! Split bedroom plan. Kitchen with breakfast nook. New kitchen appliances. Inside laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookups. Lots of storage. One car carport. Two community pools, one heated pool, hot tub, lending library,tennis courts, clubhouse and tons of community activities! Gated entrance. Gate is open during the day. Gate closes at dusk. No pets. Owner pays condo association fees. Pest control, basic cable, wifi, internet, trash and water included in condo fees. Tenant must apply and be approved by condo association before move in occurs.