Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Here is your opportunity to live in the lovely community of Summers Creek. Located on Newfound Harbor Drive , this spacious 3/2/2 home is waiting for you! There is a large family room with big windows to let in natural light. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops. With a pass thru to the screened porch and an ample dining area adjacent to the kitchen, entertaining will be easy!The master bedroom is roomy with a walk in closet. Master bath features double sinks and a gorgeous shower.Close to shopping, restaurants and the beaches.