All apartments in Merritt Island
Find more places like 235 Ash Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merritt Island, FL
/
235 Ash Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

235 Ash Drive

235 Ash Drive · (786) 592-5977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merritt Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

235 Ash Drive, Merritt Island, FL 32953
Carlton Groves South One

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Merrit Isl, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,593sqft! Pull up to this great home with mature palm tree in the front yard and into the attached garage. Inside the home, living room has a beautiful, over-sized rustic fireplace surrounded by brick and accentuated by overhead lighting. Master bedroom features en suite master bath and all bedrooms are carpeted with updated ceiling fans and fixtures throughout. Head out to the large back yard with plenty of space for seating and hobbies and privacy fence. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Ash Drive have any available units?
235 Ash Drive has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Ash Drive have?
Some of 235 Ash Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Ash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 Ash Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Ash Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Ash Drive is pet friendly.
Does 235 Ash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 235 Ash Drive does offer parking.
Does 235 Ash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Ash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Ash Drive have a pool?
No, 235 Ash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 235 Ash Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 Ash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Ash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Ash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Ash Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Ash Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 235 Ash Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Merritt Island 2 BedroomsMerritt Island 3 Bedrooms
Merritt Island Apartments with GarageMerritt Island Apartments with Gym
Merritt Island Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLFort Pierce, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Viera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity