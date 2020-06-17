235 Ash Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Merrit Isl, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,593sqft! Pull up to this great home with mature palm tree in the front yard and into the attached garage. Inside the home, living room has a beautiful, over-sized rustic fireplace surrounded by brick and accentuated by overhead lighting. Master bedroom features en suite master bath and all bedrooms are carpeted with updated ceiling fans and fixtures throughout. Head out to the large back yard with plenty of space for seating and hobbies and privacy fence. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com



