Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Canal Home in Diana Shores Subdivision. As you turn into your new residence - You're thinking ''It's SPLASH time in your private in-ground pool/hot tub.'' Can you imagine the laughter and joy to walk out of the sliding door to relax? OR another choice heading to your dock to lower your boat from the boat lift to enjoy a water exclusion down the canal to cruise to Sykes Creek. Don't forget your fishing rods!...Who knows; this might be the day you catch the BIG ONE. Life is good because you don't have to WORRY about; mowing the grass or/and cleaning the pool because it is included in your monthly rent. Newly Installed laminate wood floors in Livingroom & all 5 bedrooms. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. No pet over 50 lbs.