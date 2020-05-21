1180 Potomac Drive

Amenities

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining/living room combo, two car garage auto opener, storage, workshop. Refurbished fresh paint inside and out, new carpeting, fixtures, appliances, landscaping, exterior paint, large fenced backyard, storm shutters, lake front, deeded upscale neighborhood. desirable N Banana River Dr location near county recreational park and activity center. Subdivision across the street from boat ramp and park with all amenities. Next to the beach line, easy access to beaches, port, shopping, services, and restaurants. Straight short drive to Orlando, airport, and all major thoroughfares. A must see in this price range for a qualified tenant long term unfurnished. Washer & dryer are convenience items only.