Merritt Island, FL
1180 Potomac Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:40 PM

1180 Potomac Drive

1180 Potomac Drive · (321) 458-6548
Location

1180 Potomac Drive, Merritt Island, FL 32952
Island Crossings

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1559 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining/living room combo, two car garage auto opener, storage, workshop. Refurbished fresh paint inside and out, new carpeting, fixtures, appliances, landscaping, exterior paint, large fenced backyard, storm shutters, lake front, deeded upscale neighborhood. desirable N Banana River Dr location near county recreational park and activity center. Subdivision across the street from boat ramp and park with all amenities. Next to the beach line, easy access to beaches, port, shopping, services, and restaurants. Straight short drive to Orlando, airport, and all major thoroughfares. A must see in this price range for a qualified tenant long term unfurnished. Washer & dryer are convenience items only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Potomac Drive have any available units?
1180 Potomac Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1180 Potomac Drive have?
Some of 1180 Potomac Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Potomac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Potomac Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Potomac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1180 Potomac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merritt Island.
Does 1180 Potomac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1180 Potomac Drive does offer parking.
Does 1180 Potomac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1180 Potomac Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Potomac Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1180 Potomac Drive has a pool.
Does 1180 Potomac Drive have accessible units?
No, 1180 Potomac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Potomac Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1180 Potomac Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1180 Potomac Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1180 Potomac Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
