All apartments in Merritt Island
Find more places like 1530 Concord Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merritt Island, FL
/
1530 Concord Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

1530 Concord Avenue

1530 Concord Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merritt Island
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1530 Concord Avenue, Merritt Island, FL 32952
Harbor Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This centrally located 3/2 has a beautiful family room with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Fenced yard. Good credit is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Concord Avenue have any available units?
1530 Concord Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merritt Island, FL.
Is 1530 Concord Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Concord Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Concord Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merritt Island.
Does 1530 Concord Avenue offer parking?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Concord Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Concord Avenue have a pool?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Concord Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Concord Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Concord Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Merritt Island 2 BedroomsMerritt Island 3 Bedrooms
Merritt Island Apartments with GaragesMerritt Island Apartments with Parking
Merritt Island Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLFort Pierce, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus