Home
/
Merritt Island, FL
/
1530 Concord Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM
1530 Concord Avenue
1530 Concord Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1530 Concord Avenue, Merritt Island, FL 32952
Harbor Estates
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This centrally located 3/2 has a beautiful family room with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Fenced yard. Good credit is required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 Concord Avenue have any available units?
1530 Concord Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Merritt Island, FL
.
Is 1530 Concord Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Concord Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Concord Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Merritt Island
.
Does 1530 Concord Avenue offer parking?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Concord Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Concord Avenue have a pool?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Concord Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Concord Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Concord Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Concord Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
