840 Lake Biscayne Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home located in a gated community. Semi-Open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast bar in kitchen and additional eating area next to kitchen. Large rooms, screened in pool/patio, 2 car garage. Pool maintenance and lawn care service included in rent. Close to Turnpike and Osceola Parkway.



$2,400.00 per month/$2,400.00 security deposit (min $6,500 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). NO PETS ALLOWED $50 application fee per adult. Includes credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include 1 months Rent, Sec Dep, and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty @ 407-960-4545 or send email to pm@egrealty.com to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4799429)