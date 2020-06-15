All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

840 Lake Biscayne Way

840 Lake Biscayne Way · (407) 960-4545
Location

840 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 840 Lake Biscayne Way · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home located in a gated community. Semi-Open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast bar in kitchen and additional eating area next to kitchen. Large rooms, screened in pool/patio, 2 car garage. Pool maintenance and lawn care service included in rent. Close to Turnpike and Osceola Parkway.

$2,400.00 per month/$2,400.00 security deposit (min $6,500 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). NO PETS ALLOWED $50 application fee per adult. Includes credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include 1 months Rent, Sec Dep, and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty @ 407-960-4545 or send email to pm@egrealty.com to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Lake Biscayne Way have any available units?
840 Lake Biscayne Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 840 Lake Biscayne Way have?
Some of 840 Lake Biscayne Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Lake Biscayne Way currently offering any rent specials?
840 Lake Biscayne Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Lake Biscayne Way pet-friendly?
No, 840 Lake Biscayne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 840 Lake Biscayne Way offer parking?
Yes, 840 Lake Biscayne Way does offer parking.
Does 840 Lake Biscayne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Lake Biscayne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Lake Biscayne Way have a pool?
Yes, 840 Lake Biscayne Way has a pool.
Does 840 Lake Biscayne Way have accessible units?
No, 840 Lake Biscayne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Lake Biscayne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Lake Biscayne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Lake Biscayne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Lake Biscayne Way does not have units with air conditioning.
