All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 601 Lake Biscayne Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
601 Lake Biscayne Way
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

601 Lake Biscayne Way

601 Lake Biscayne Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

601 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4/3 Pool Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2019! - Beautiful and spacious 4/3 home in Desirable Meadow Woods. Ceramic tiled living areas and carpeted bedrooms, two car garage, spacious floor-plan and more! Let's not forget to mention the large screen enclosed pool overlooking the beautiful pond!

Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.
The showing time slots available are the only options. We cannot open any other showing times for this property as it is currently tenant occupied.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

Tenant must also provide their own washer and dryer. The washer and dryer currently being used in the property belong to the current tenant.

(RLNE3233319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Lake Biscayne Way have any available units?
601 Lake Biscayne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 601 Lake Biscayne Way have?
Some of 601 Lake Biscayne Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Lake Biscayne Way currently offering any rent specials?
601 Lake Biscayne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Lake Biscayne Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Lake Biscayne Way is pet friendly.
Does 601 Lake Biscayne Way offer parking?
Yes, 601 Lake Biscayne Way offers parking.
Does 601 Lake Biscayne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Lake Biscayne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Lake Biscayne Way have a pool?
Yes, 601 Lake Biscayne Way has a pool.
Does 601 Lake Biscayne Way have accessible units?
No, 601 Lake Biscayne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Lake Biscayne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Lake Biscayne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Lake Biscayne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Lake Biscayne Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Garages
Meadow Woods Apartments with GymsMeadow Woods Apartments with Parking
Meadow Woods Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FL
Edgewater, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FLThe Villages, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College