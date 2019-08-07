601 Lake Biscayne Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4/3 Pool Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2019! - Beautiful and spacious 4/3 home in Desirable Meadow Woods. Ceramic tiled living areas and carpeted bedrooms, two car garage, spacious floor-plan and more! Let's not forget to mention the large screen enclosed pool overlooking the beautiful pond!



Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.

The showing time slots available are the only options. We cannot open any other showing times for this property as it is currently tenant occupied.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



Tenant must also provide their own washer and dryer. The washer and dryer currently being used in the property belong to the current tenant.



(RLNE3233319)