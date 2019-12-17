435 Chicago Woods Circle

Amenities

This quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Orlando offers low maintenance tile flooring throughout.. The spacious living room is highlighted by vaulted ceilings and there is an additional bonus room for even more living! The beautifully upgraded eat in kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, a stainless steel appliance package and abundant cabinet space. The master bedroom boasts a lovely built-in storage system, and a large walk in closet for all your storage needs. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.