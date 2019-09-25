All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE

4136 Cypress Glades Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4136 Cypress Glades Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Aspen Home Located in Sawgrass Reserve with proximity to major highways, Medical City and less than 5 miles to Orlando Intl. Airport, this ENERGY STAR® single-story home features 3 bedrooms plus an office/den that can be converted to a 4th bedroom. 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage and rear covered Lanai. The FOYER/KITCHEN/BREAKFAST/GREAT ROOM areas come with 6"x 24" WOOD-LIKE CERAMIC TILES that continue throughout the house. THE GREAT ROOM has sliding glass doors to access a covered lanai. The KITCHEN islands, 42" cabinets with crown molding, Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (double ovens, cook top, microwave and dishwasher). MASTER BATH has dual sinks, Granite counter tops with a large glass-enclosed shower, walk-in closet. This house also has bonus features that were done after purchase. Pavers in the back yard so that you can enjoy a nice barbecue, rain gutters around the whole house. Pre-wired cables for cameras, Automatic Blinds for Patio sliding doors, Fence and many more. Garage was also Epoxied and sealed. All secondary bedrooms are of optimal size. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, play field and playground.--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have any available units?
4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have?
Some of 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE offers parking.
Does 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE has a pool.
Does 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have accessible units?
No, 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College