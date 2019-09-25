4136 CYPRESS GLADES LANE

Amenities

Beautiful Aspen Home Located in Sawgrass Reserve with proximity to major highways, Medical City and less than 5 miles to Orlando Intl. Airport, this ENERGY STAR® single-story home features 3 bedrooms plus an office/den that can be converted to a 4th bedroom. 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage and rear covered Lanai. The FOYER/KITCHEN/BREAKFAST/GREAT ROOM areas come with 6"x 24" WOOD-LIKE CERAMIC TILES that continue throughout the house. THE GREAT ROOM has sliding glass doors to access a covered lanai. The KITCHEN islands, 42" cabinets with crown molding, Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (double ovens, cook top, microwave and dishwasher). MASTER BATH has dual sinks, Granite counter tops with a large glass-enclosed shower, walk-in closet. This house also has bonus features that were done after purchase. Pavers in the back yard so that you can enjoy a nice barbecue, rain gutters around the whole house. Pre-wired cables for cameras, Automatic Blinds for Patio sliding doors, Fence and many more. Garage was also Epoxied and sealed. All secondary bedrooms are of optimal size. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, play field and playground.--