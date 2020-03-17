3354 Puxton Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath In Somerset Park for Rent - Two Story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath.

Living / Family Room Combo.

Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with Island.

Master Bath With Double Vanity, Glass Shower, Private Toilet Room.

Walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fans, Faux Wood Blinds.

Double Car Garage as well as Additional Storage.

Gated Community,

Home Security, Sprinkler System.

Community Pool.

HOA has a separate application process and $50 fee



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with, more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com/RentSmart USA



