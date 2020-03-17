All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

3354 Puxton Dr

3354 Puxton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3354 Puxton Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath In Somerset Park for Rent - Two Story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath.
Living / Family Room Combo.
Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with Island.
Master Bath With Double Vanity, Glass Shower, Private Toilet Room.
Walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fans, Faux Wood Blinds.
Double Car Garage as well as Additional Storage.
Gated Community,
Home Security, Sprinkler System.
Community Pool.
HOA has a separate application process and $50 fee

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with, more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com/RentSmart USA

(RLNE5219153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3354 Puxton Dr have any available units?
3354 Puxton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 3354 Puxton Dr have?
Some of 3354 Puxton Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3354 Puxton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3354 Puxton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3354 Puxton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3354 Puxton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3354 Puxton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3354 Puxton Dr offers parking.
Does 3354 Puxton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3354 Puxton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3354 Puxton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3354 Puxton Dr has a pool.
Does 3354 Puxton Dr have accessible units?
No, 3354 Puxton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3354 Puxton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3354 Puxton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3354 Puxton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3354 Puxton Dr has units with air conditioning.

