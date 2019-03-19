3252 Rodrick Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed w/ Office 2.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath w/ Office Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to the community of Harrington Pointe! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! CHARMING kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, breakfast bar and pantry. SPACIOUS tiled living/dining combo features natural lighting and leads out to the screened in patio! There is also a half bath available for guests. Master suite has an entryway to the patio so you are able to sit and enjoy view. Keep your vehicles cool in the two car garage!!! MUST SEE!!! The neighborhood is convenient to SR 417 Toll Road, Orlando International Airport, and much, much more. Zoned for Wyndham Lakes Elementary School, South Creek Middle School and Cypress Creek High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 16TH!!



(RLNE4503720)