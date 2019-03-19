All apartments in Meadow Woods
3252 Rodrick Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3252 Rodrick Circle

3252 Rodrick Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3252 Rodrick Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed w/ Office 2.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath w/ Office Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to the community of Harrington Pointe! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! CHARMING kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, breakfast bar and pantry. SPACIOUS tiled living/dining combo features natural lighting and leads out to the screened in patio! There is also a half bath available for guests. Master suite has an entryway to the patio so you are able to sit and enjoy view. Keep your vehicles cool in the two car garage!!! MUST SEE!!! The neighborhood is convenient to SR 417 Toll Road, Orlando International Airport, and much, much more. Zoned for Wyndham Lakes Elementary School, South Creek Middle School and Cypress Creek High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 16TH!!

(RLNE4503720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 Rodrick Circle have any available units?
3252 Rodrick Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 3252 Rodrick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3252 Rodrick Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 Rodrick Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3252 Rodrick Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3252 Rodrick Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3252 Rodrick Circle offers parking.
Does 3252 Rodrick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3252 Rodrick Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 Rodrick Circle have a pool?
No, 3252 Rodrick Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3252 Rodrick Circle have accessible units?
No, 3252 Rodrick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 Rodrick Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3252 Rodrick Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3252 Rodrick Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3252 Rodrick Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
