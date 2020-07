Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 beds, 2.5 baths townhome, located in less than 3 miles from Lake Nona Medical City. Attached 1 car garage. Laminate downstairs and carpet upstairs. Open floor plan, with a spacious upgraded kitchen, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Rooms are upstairs, great size master bedroom with its own bathroom for privacy. The community offers a fitness center, community center, resort style pool, basketball, and tennis courts, playground, and so much more. MUST SEE!