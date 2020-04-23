All apartments in Meadow Woods
Location

2900 Manatee Island Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
This BRAND NEW luxury house located close to Lake Nona Medical City, excellent schools, airport and shopping. Loaded with upgrades, Sawgrass Townhomes are tucked into a serene location whose half-mile entrance takes you into a neighborhood of tranquil ponds and pastures, where elegant homes sit among parks, playgrounds, and water features. With a lakefront pool and community clubhouse, basketball and tennis courts, a playground and athletic field, Sawgrass Townhomes also showcases home sites with a view to conservation. The neighborhoods premium location just south of Orlando and convenient to the Beachline Expressway enjoys access to excellent shopping, fine dining, Floridas renowned beaches, the worlds best entertainment and recreation at Disney World and Universal Studios. Excellent healthcare is nearby at Lake Nona Medical City. Stainless steel appliances, tiles flooring except in bedrooms, walking distance to parks, beautiful water view. Must see house. Available Feb 1! Schedule a showing today!
Schools :-
Cypress Creek High
South Creek Middle
Wetherbee Elementary

(RLNE5493087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Manatee Island Dr have any available units?
2900 Manatee Island Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2900 Manatee Island Dr have?
Some of 2900 Manatee Island Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Manatee Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Manatee Island Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Manatee Island Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Manatee Island Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2900 Manatee Island Dr offer parking?
No, 2900 Manatee Island Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2900 Manatee Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Manatee Island Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Manatee Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2900 Manatee Island Dr has a pool.
Does 2900 Manatee Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 2900 Manatee Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Manatee Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Manatee Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 Manatee Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2900 Manatee Island Dr has units with air conditioning.
