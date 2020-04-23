2900 Manatee Island Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

This BRAND NEW luxury house located close to Lake Nona Medical City, excellent schools, airport and shopping. Loaded with upgrades, Sawgrass Townhomes are tucked into a serene location whose half-mile entrance takes you into a neighborhood of tranquil ponds and pastures, where elegant homes sit among parks, playgrounds, and water features. With a lakefront pool and community clubhouse, basketball and tennis courts, a playground and athletic field, Sawgrass Townhomes also showcases home sites with a view to conservation. The neighborhoods premium location just south of Orlando and convenient to the Beachline Expressway enjoys access to excellent shopping, fine dining, Floridas renowned beaches, the worlds best entertainment and recreation at Disney World and Universal Studios. Excellent healthcare is nearby at Lake Nona Medical City. Stainless steel appliances, tiles flooring except in bedrooms, walking distance to parks, beautiful water view. Must see house. Available Feb 1! Schedule a showing today!

Schools :-

Cypress Creek High

South Creek Middle

Wetherbee Elementary



(RLNE5493087)