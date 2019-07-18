2729 CARRICKTON CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This home features vinyl plank flooring and an open, spacious layout that keeps the entire home feeling welcome and bright. The bright and airy kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances with gorgeous white cabinets and granite countertops. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer