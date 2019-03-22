All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

2360 Brewerton Lane

2360 Brewerton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Brewerton Ln, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Wyndam Lakes Pool Home Availble NOW! - GREAT Pool home located in the highly desirable Wyndam Lakes Community! Property offers four bedroom, two bath with ceramic tile, carpet, and laminate floors, open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances over looks the family room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with shower and separate tub, screened in out door patio with pool that over looks the pond, and nature preserve, two car garage, utility room with washer and dryer. Community amenities include Olympic size pool, gym, play ground, and tennis courts and much more!
Home is located with in minutes to shopping dining, public transportation, Lake Nona, Medical City, The Loop, Turnpike, 417, 528.

Basic Cable, internet, pool care, lawn care included in rent!

Home is available NOW!!!

Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management
Jorge Oviedo
407-760-4400
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$60 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (once approved)
Sorry no pets,
This home is NOT under the Section 8 Housing Program

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4645222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Brewerton Lane have any available units?
2360 Brewerton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2360 Brewerton Lane have?
Some of 2360 Brewerton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Brewerton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Brewerton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Brewerton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Brewerton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2360 Brewerton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Brewerton Lane offers parking.
Does 2360 Brewerton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Brewerton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Brewerton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2360 Brewerton Lane has a pool.
Does 2360 Brewerton Lane have accessible units?
No, 2360 Brewerton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Brewerton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Brewerton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Brewerton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 Brewerton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
