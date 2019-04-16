All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

2241 Crosston Circle

2241 Crosston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2241 Crosston Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/04bcc7e02b ----
O - Beautiful 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 3 Car Garage single family home in the amazing community of Wyndham Lakes. Your new home features a refreshing Whole-House Water Softener System, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, HE Washer/Dryer set and more! Can\'t forget about your Large master bedroom with spacious walk in closets, and master bath with separate shower and tub. Patio overlooks beautiful, serene lake, complete with fully fenced backyard. No rear or front neighbors. Wyndham Lakes amenities includes community pool, fitness center, Basketball & Tennis courts, and more! Great location! Just minutes from Lake Nona, Medical City, Orlando International airport, and major highways. Basic Cable and State of the Art Alarm System is included! Don\'t delay, make your appointment today!
Visit our www.AllCountyCFL.com to schedule a viewing. Note: Any information relating to a property, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footage and lot sizes, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals. Tenants are required to obtain and show proof of Renter?s Insurance Policy

Please Read:
Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.

Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply:
Application Fee $65 per adult
Administration Fee $195
Monitored Alarm System is included in rents
Duke Electricity current flat rate is $160/mo
Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) With owner approval
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 Crosston Circle have any available units?
2241 Crosston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2241 Crosston Circle have?
Some of 2241 Crosston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 Crosston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Crosston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Crosston Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2241 Crosston Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2241 Crosston Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2241 Crosston Circle offers parking.
Does 2241 Crosston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 Crosston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Crosston Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2241 Crosston Circle has a pool.
Does 2241 Crosston Circle have accessible units?
No, 2241 Crosston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Crosston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2241 Crosston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2241 Crosston Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2241 Crosston Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
