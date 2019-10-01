All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE

2227 Sand Arbor Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2227 Sand Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located, unfurnished, 2966 s.f., 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage 2 story home in Sandhill Preserve. Open floor plan with family room, formal living and dining room. Kitchen with breakfast nook and counter bar. Large master suite with extra large walk in closet and on suite bath with separate garden tub and shower. Spacious guest bedrooms and large loft for additional recreation space. Sandhill Preserve is a gated community near schools, shopping and airport. Located in southeast Orlando off Landstar Blvd near Hwy 417. Walking distance to stores and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have any available units?
2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have?
Some of 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College