2227 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE

Centrally located, unfurnished, 2966 s.f., 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage 2 story home in Sandhill Preserve. Open floor plan with family room, formal living and dining room. Kitchen with breakfast nook and counter bar. Large master suite with extra large walk in closet and on suite bath with separate garden tub and shower. Spacious guest bedrooms and large loft for additional recreation space. Sandhill Preserve is a gated community near schools, shopping and airport. Located in southeast Orlando off Landstar Blvd near Hwy 417. Walking distance to stores and schools.