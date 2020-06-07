2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking playground pool

4br 2.5ba PLUS LOFT in BEACON PARK, located near Lake Nona Medical City and UCF College of Medicine!!! Over 2800 sq/ft in this two story home, with a FENCED YARD and backs to CONSERVATION AREA (no rear neighbors!). All tile floors downstairs, including herringbone pattern wood look tile in formal living/dining room combo. Spacious kitchen with solid wood cabinets, CORIAN COUNTERS, island counter with seating, and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. In this functional floor plan, you'll find the DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM with UPDATED MASTER BATH. Claw foot tub, designer tile, double vanities with granite tops, glass enclosed shower. Half bath downstairs, also updated. Upstairs, the HUGE LOFT allows space for a second family room/game room/office space/playroom, etc.. Upstairs full bath with newer GRANITE VANITY TOP and separate tub/shower combo. Downstairs laundry with washer and dryer included "as-is" and to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. Owner will consider one dog up to 70lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Sorry, no cats. Community amenities include: WATERFRONT POOL, playgrounds, and park just a block from the home. Rent INCLUDES garbage pickup as well as lawn care. LOCATION is convenient to LAKE NONA, UCF College of Medicine, FL-417, FL-528. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Priced to rent fast! Book your appointment to view this home today!