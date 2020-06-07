All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:45 AM

2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE

2159 Victoria Falls Drive · (407) 405-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2159 Victoria Falls Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
4br 2.5ba PLUS LOFT in BEACON PARK, located near Lake Nona Medical City and UCF College of Medicine!!! Over 2800 sq/ft in this two story home, with a FENCED YARD and backs to CONSERVATION AREA (no rear neighbors!). All tile floors downstairs, including herringbone pattern wood look tile in formal living/dining room combo. Spacious kitchen with solid wood cabinets, CORIAN COUNTERS, island counter with seating, and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. In this functional floor plan, you'll find the DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM with UPDATED MASTER BATH. Claw foot tub, designer tile, double vanities with granite tops, glass enclosed shower. Half bath downstairs, also updated. Upstairs, the HUGE LOFT allows space for a second family room/game room/office space/playroom, etc.. Upstairs full bath with newer GRANITE VANITY TOP and separate tub/shower combo. Downstairs laundry with washer and dryer included "as-is" and to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. Owner will consider one dog up to 70lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Sorry, no cats. Community amenities include: WATERFRONT POOL, playgrounds, and park just a block from the home. Rent INCLUDES garbage pickup as well as lawn care. LOCATION is convenient to LAKE NONA, UCF College of Medicine, FL-417, FL-528. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Priced to rent fast! Book your appointment to view this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity