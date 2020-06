Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

FURNISHED TOWNHOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS, AND A ONE CAR GARAGE. SCREENED ENCLOSED PATIO AND LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH A COMMUNITY POOL. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS DOWNSTAIRS. THE MASTER BATH FEATURES A GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, AND DOUBLE SINK VANITY. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND THE OTHER BEDROOMS, THE LOFT AND THE WASHER & DRYER.