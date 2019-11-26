2007 Island Brook Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 3Beds/2Baths in the Center of Orlando - This beautiful and well-kept townhouse features 3 Bedrooms and 2 and Bathrooms, and a bonus room, located at Island Walk at Meadow Woods Gated Community.
The Community has a pool.
It is also conveniently located near Florida Turnpike and 417, MCO airport and other major Roads, The Loop and Florida Mall, restaurants and schools.
Information:
- Available: Starting November 25, 2019
- Rent: $1,495.00 per month
- Security Deposit: $1,495.00 minimum
- Pets: Allowed, small
- Pet Fee: $300.00 per pet
- Application Fee: $60.00 per adult
- Beds: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
Appliances:
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Washer
Requirements:
- Income required 3 times the rent
- NO Felony of Manufacture or Distribution of illegal substance within the last 7 years or Sexual related offenses for any time period
- Credit Score on a good standing
- NO Evictions in the last 5 years.
- Lease Creation Fee: $100.00
-**Tenant Liability Insurance Required, for $12.50 more a month; or Renter's Insurance Required**
***Hablamos Espanol**
(RLNE5249562)