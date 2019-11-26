All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 2007 Island Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
2007 Island Brook Lane
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

2007 Island Brook Lane

2007 Island Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2007 Island Brook Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3Beds/2Baths in the Center of Orlando - This beautiful and well-kept townhouse features 3 Bedrooms and 2 and Bathrooms, and a bonus room, located at Island Walk at Meadow Woods Gated Community.

The Community has a pool.

It is also conveniently located near Florida Turnpike and 417, MCO airport and other major Roads, The Loop and Florida Mall, restaurants and schools.

Information:
- Available: Starting November 25, 2019
- Rent: $1,495.00 per month
- Security Deposit: $1,495.00 minimum
- Pets: Allowed, small
- Pet Fee: $300.00 per pet
- Application Fee: $60.00 per adult
- Beds: 3
- Bathrooms: 2

Appliances:
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Washer

Requirements:
- Income required 3 times the rent
- NO Felony of Manufacture or Distribution of illegal substance within the last 7 years or Sexual related offenses for any time period
- Credit Score on a good standing
- NO Evictions in the last 5 years.
- Lease Creation Fee: $100.00
-**Tenant Liability Insurance Required, for $12.50 more a month; or Renter's Insurance Required**

***Hablamos Espanol**

(RLNE5249562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Island Brook Lane have any available units?
2007 Island Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2007 Island Brook Lane have?
Some of 2007 Island Brook Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Island Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Island Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Island Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Island Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Island Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 2007 Island Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2007 Island Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 Island Brook Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Island Brook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2007 Island Brook Lane has a pool.
Does 2007 Island Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2007 Island Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Island Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Island Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Island Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Island Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College