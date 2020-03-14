All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
1830 THETFORD CIRCLE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:09 PM

1830 THETFORD CIRCLE

1830 Thetford Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1830 Thetford Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the ceramic tile and rich hardwood style plank flooring, Large windows provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard which features a water view. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE have any available units?
1830 THETFORD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE have?
Some of 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1830 THETFORD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 THETFORD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College