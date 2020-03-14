1830 THETFORD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the ceramic tile and rich hardwood style plank flooring, Large windows provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard which features a water view. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!