1758 Penrith Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court

Spacious Newer Home Available at Wyndham Lakes! - NEWER home built by Lennar.



Located in Calloway Bay subdivision in the heart of Orlando's vacation destination.



This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers 2441 sq ft of living space with a 2 car garage.



An open floor plan featuring:



-Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances.

-Modern light fixtures.

-Garden top and separate shower stall in master bathroom.

-Two walk-in closets in master bedroom.

-Ceramic tiles throughout living area.

-Full size washer and dryer.

-Energy efficient appliances and water heather.

-Spacious backyard.

-24 hours emergency maintenance.



*Basic cable and lawn care included in monthly rent*



Community offers a resort style swimming pool, state of the art fitness center with aerobic room, basketball and tennis court, children playroom and much more...



This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Visit www.bricrealty.com to view other rental properties.



Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.

For more information and showing times please call 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.



(RLNE5686742)