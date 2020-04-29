All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

1758 Penrith Loop

1758 Penrith Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1758 Penrith Loop, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
Spacious Newer Home Available at Wyndham Lakes! - NEWER home built by Lennar.

Located in Calloway Bay subdivision in the heart of Orlando's vacation destination.

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers 2441 sq ft of living space with a 2 car garage.

An open floor plan featuring:

-Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances.
-Modern light fixtures.
-Garden top and separate shower stall in master bathroom.
-Two walk-in closets in master bedroom.
-Ceramic tiles throughout living area.
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Energy efficient appliances and water heather.
-Spacious backyard.
-24 hours emergency maintenance.

*Basic cable and lawn care included in monthly rent*

Community offers a resort style swimming pool, state of the art fitness center with aerobic room, basketball and tennis court, children playroom and much more...

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Visit www.bricrealty.com to view other rental properties.

Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.
For more information and showing times please call 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.

(RLNE5686742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 Penrith Loop have any available units?
1758 Penrith Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1758 Penrith Loop have?
Some of 1758 Penrith Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 Penrith Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1758 Penrith Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 Penrith Loop pet-friendly?
No, 1758 Penrith Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1758 Penrith Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1758 Penrith Loop offers parking.
Does 1758 Penrith Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1758 Penrith Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 Penrith Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1758 Penrith Loop has a pool.
Does 1758 Penrith Loop have accessible units?
No, 1758 Penrith Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 Penrith Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1758 Penrith Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1758 Penrith Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1758 Penrith Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

