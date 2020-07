Amenities

dishwasher pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful POOL House For Rent Located In The Desirable Community Of Wyndham Lakes/Lake Nona. You Can Actually Walk To Go Shopping, Dining, Etc. This House Is In A Spacious Corner Lot. Home Features a screened in Lanai & Pool, Open Layout with High Vaulted Ceiling. Sliding Glass Doors Opens Up to a Large Backyard Spacec& Pool That Offers Amazing Sunset Views. Come To See It and You Will Fall In Love With Everything That If Offers.