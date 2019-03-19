All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1672 Islebrook Dr

1672 Islebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1672 Islebrook Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4/3 With Pool In Islebrook Located In Beautiful Meadow Woods - Make This Home Yours! Enjoy the large pool during the hot summer days. Near the Growing Medical Center. Just a few miles from Lake Nona Restaurants and Shops. Tile throughout living and dinning rooms, carpet in the bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen with Formal Dinning Room.

Minimum credit score of 600 required.

$50 application fee per adult.

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. One time additional HOA application fee required.

For more information and showing times please contact Lee at (407) 921-0308.

(RLNE4584700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 Islebrook Dr have any available units?
1672 Islebrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 1672 Islebrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Islebrook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Islebrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1672 Islebrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1672 Islebrook Dr offer parking?
No, 1672 Islebrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1672 Islebrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1672 Islebrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Islebrook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1672 Islebrook Dr has a pool.
Does 1672 Islebrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 1672 Islebrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Islebrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1672 Islebrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1672 Islebrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1672 Islebrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
