14912 Day Lily Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:44 PM

14912 Day Lily Court

14912 Day Lily Court · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14912 Day Lily Court, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,045

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2018 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14912 Day Lily Court have any available units?
14912 Day Lily Court has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14912 Day Lily Court currently offering any rent specials?
14912 Day Lily Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14912 Day Lily Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14912 Day Lily Court is pet friendly.
Does 14912 Day Lily Court offer parking?
No, 14912 Day Lily Court does not offer parking.
Does 14912 Day Lily Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14912 Day Lily Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14912 Day Lily Court have a pool?
Yes, 14912 Day Lily Court has a pool.
Does 14912 Day Lily Court have accessible units?
No, 14912 Day Lily Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14912 Day Lily Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14912 Day Lily Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14912 Day Lily Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14912 Day Lily Court does not have units with air conditioning.
