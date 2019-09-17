14643 Huntcliff Park Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e31a080066 ---- CD (DC 065) This beautiful 2 story pool home is in the wonderful gated community of Huntcliff Park. The open floor plan has a great room, dining room, and large kitchen as well as a half bath on the first floor and all 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths are on the second floor. The pool is screened in and heated and backs up to a conservation. The kitchen as a large island with breakfast bar. The master suite has a very large walk in closet and the master bath has a separate shower as well as bath tub and dual sinks. The community is gated, has a child playground, and a community pool!! The location is fantastic! Don't wait this will not last long!!! POOL CARE IS INCLUDED IN RENT. Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Application Fee: $20 Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.