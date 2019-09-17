All apartments in Meadow Woods
14643 Huntcliff Park Way
14643 Huntcliff Park Way

14643 Huntcliff Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

14643 Huntcliff Park Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e31a080066 ---- CD (DC 065) This beautiful 2 story pool home is in the wonderful gated community of Huntcliff Park. The open floor plan has a great room, dining room, and large kitchen as well as a half bath on the first floor and all 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths are on the second floor. The pool is screened in and heated and backs up to a conservation. The kitchen as a large island with breakfast bar. The master suite has a very large walk in closet and the master bath has a separate shower as well as bath tub and dual sinks. The community is gated, has a child playground, and a community pool!! The location is fantastic! Don't wait this will not last long!!! POOL CARE IS INCLUDED IN RENT. Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Application Fee: $20 Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14643 Huntcliff Park Way have any available units?
14643 Huntcliff Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14643 Huntcliff Park Way have?
Some of 14643 Huntcliff Park Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14643 Huntcliff Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
14643 Huntcliff Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14643 Huntcliff Park Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14643 Huntcliff Park Way is pet friendly.
Does 14643 Huntcliff Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 14643 Huntcliff Park Way offers parking.
Does 14643 Huntcliff Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14643 Huntcliff Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14643 Huntcliff Park Way have a pool?
Yes, 14643 Huntcliff Park Way has a pool.
Does 14643 Huntcliff Park Way have accessible units?
No, 14643 Huntcliff Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14643 Huntcliff Park Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14643 Huntcliff Park Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14643 Huntcliff Park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14643 Huntcliff Park Way does not have units with air conditioning.

