1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE

1444 Brook Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1444 Brook Hollow Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
24hr gym
parking
garage
3bd 2ba Available now. Lawn care included with rent. Washer and Dryer included. Large partially fenced in yard with mature fruit trees. Mango & Sweet oranges. Home has all tile floor througout, the 2 car garage was converted into living space with all tile floors and a wall AC unit.

Home offers granite counter tops in Kitchen and master bathroom.

Conveniently located minutes from Walgreens, CVS, Publix, Walmart, Aldi, Ross, LA fitness, 24 hour fitness, dog park, basketball court. Very close to 417, approximately 20 from ALL theme parks, Close to Lake Nona, airport and Sun Rail Station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

