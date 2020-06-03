1444 BROOK HOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park 24hr gym parking garage

3bd 2ba Available now. Lawn care included with rent. Washer and Dryer included. Large partially fenced in yard with mature fruit trees. Mango & Sweet oranges. Home has all tile floor througout, the 2 car garage was converted into living space with all tile floors and a wall AC unit.



Home offers granite counter tops in Kitchen and master bathroom.



Conveniently located minutes from Walgreens, CVS, Publix, Walmart, Aldi, Ross, LA fitness, 24 hour fitness, dog park, basketball court. Very close to 417, approximately 20 from ALL theme parks, Close to Lake Nona, airport and Sun Rail Station