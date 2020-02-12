All apartments in Meadow Woods
14388 Island Cove Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

14388 Island Cove Drive

14388 Island Cove Drive
Location

14388 Island Cove Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Listing Agent: Bernardo Reynoso 561-702-4559 bernardo.cfpg@gmail.com - Don't miss out on this clean 3/2 home located in a spectacular location of Orlando. You will love the spacious great room that connects with the enclosed patio... ideal for entertaining or making fun family memories. Melt the days stress away by taking a dip in the pool, a walk by the lake or reading your favorite book under mature landscaping. Close to 417 and the turnpike, minutes away from shopping, movies, restaurants, Disney, and the airport makes this home a must see.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5459352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14388 Island Cove Drive have any available units?
14388 Island Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 14388 Island Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14388 Island Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14388 Island Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14388 Island Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14388 Island Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 14388 Island Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14388 Island Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14388 Island Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14388 Island Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14388 Island Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 14388 Island Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 14388 Island Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14388 Island Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14388 Island Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14388 Island Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14388 Island Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
