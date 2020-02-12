14388 Island Cove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Listing Agent: Bernardo Reynoso 561-702-4559 bernardo.cfpg@gmail.com - Don't miss out on this clean 3/2 home located in a spectacular location of Orlando. You will love the spacious great room that connects with the enclosed patio... ideal for entertaining or making fun family memories. Melt the days stress away by taking a dip in the pool, a walk by the lake or reading your favorite book under mature landscaping. Close to 417 and the turnpike, minutes away from shopping, movies, restaurants, Disney, and the airport makes this home a must see.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5459352)