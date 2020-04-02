All apartments in Meadow Woods
14272 Ward Road
Last updated April 2 2020 at 3:07 AM

14272 Ward Road

14272 Ward Road · No Longer Available
Location

14272 Ward Road, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Impeccable energy efficient 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Lake Preserve neighborhood with plenty of upgrades and custom painted accent walls by professional artist. Must see this home to appreciate all it has to offer. Formal dining with chair rail and diamond pattern tile. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom backsplash and granite countertops and passthrough or bar top seating going into the breakfast room. Family room with custom built electric fireplace and stone surround and floating mantle. TV bracket over the mantel has been professionally mounted for your convenience. Master bedroom on main level. Tiled floors on most of the main level and carpets in the upstairs bedrooms with a loft perfect for game/play room or media center. 2 car garage and three car paver driveway offer plenty of parking options. Covered patio in the back and lawn care is included. This home is directly in front of the community park offering playground and covered picnic area with fountain. Community clubhouse offering zero entry swimming pool and dock just a short distance from home. Conveniently located in close proximity to 417 and Lake Nona shopping and dining, Medical city, Orlando Intl Airport. Call today to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14272 Ward Road have any available units?
14272 Ward Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14272 Ward Road have?
Some of 14272 Ward Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14272 Ward Road currently offering any rent specials?
14272 Ward Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14272 Ward Road pet-friendly?
No, 14272 Ward Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14272 Ward Road offer parking?
Yes, 14272 Ward Road offers parking.
Does 14272 Ward Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14272 Ward Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14272 Ward Road have a pool?
Yes, 14272 Ward Road has a pool.
Does 14272 Ward Road have accessible units?
No, 14272 Ward Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14272 Ward Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14272 Ward Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14272 Ward Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14272 Ward Road does not have units with air conditioning.
