14272 Ward Road

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room

Impeccable energy efficient 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Lake Preserve neighborhood with plenty of upgrades and custom painted accent walls by professional artist. Must see this home to appreciate all it has to offer. Formal dining with chair rail and diamond pattern tile. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom backsplash and granite countertops and passthrough or bar top seating going into the breakfast room. Family room with custom built electric fireplace and stone surround and floating mantle. TV bracket over the mantel has been professionally mounted for your convenience. Master bedroom on main level. Tiled floors on most of the main level and carpets in the upstairs bedrooms with a loft perfect for game/play room or media center. 2 car garage and three car paver driveway offer plenty of parking options. Covered patio in the back and lawn care is included. This home is directly in front of the community park offering playground and covered picnic area with fountain. Community clubhouse offering zero entry swimming pool and dock just a short distance from home. Conveniently located in close proximity to 417 and Lake Nona shopping and dining, Medical city, Orlando Intl Airport. Call today to schedule an appointment.