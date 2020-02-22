1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous Two-Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Single Family Home in Pebble Creek! First floor features an open tiled and bright living area, kitchen highlights granite counter tops, ample amount of cabinetry and a breakfast bar. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the spacious spare bedrooms and master suite complete with laminate wood flooring. Large screened-in patio, fenced backyard and a 2 car garage. The gated community of Pebble Creek is conveniently located near the Florida Turnpike and the 417 and features a playground and community pool!