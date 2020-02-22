All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE

1416 Timberbend Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Timberbend Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous Two-Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Single Family Home in Pebble Creek! First floor features an open tiled and bright living area, kitchen highlights granite counter tops, ample amount of cabinetry and a breakfast bar. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the spacious spare bedrooms and master suite complete with laminate wood flooring. Large screened-in patio, fenced backyard and a 2 car garage. The gated community of Pebble Creek is conveniently located near the Florida Turnpike and the 417 and features a playground and community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE have any available units?
1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE have?
Some of 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 TIMBERBEND CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
