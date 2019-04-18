14016 Martinique Isle Dr.

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great four bedroom home is located on a quiet street in the Islebrook community off Rhode Island Woods Cir. and minutes away from SR417, shopping, dining, Medical City, theme parks and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, carpet and wood laminate flooring, a fully equipped eat-in kitchen, family room, screened private swimming pool with pool service included, full size washer/dryer hookups and a two car garage. This community also has a playground.



At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.



