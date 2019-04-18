All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

14016 Martinique Isle Dr.

14016 Martinique Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14016 Martinique Isle Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4ba3c0a015 ----
AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great four bedroom home is located on a quiet street in the Islebrook community off Rhode Island Woods Cir. and minutes away from SR417, shopping, dining, Medical City, theme parks and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, carpet and wood laminate flooring, a fully equipped eat-in kitchen, family room, screened private swimming pool with pool service included, full size washer/dryer hookups and a two car garage. This community also has a playground.

At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. have any available units?
14016 Martinique Isle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. have?
Some of 14016 Martinique Isle Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14016 Martinique Isle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. offers parking.
Does 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. has a pool.
Does 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14016 Martinique Isle Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

