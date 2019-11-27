Amenities
13959 Timberland Drive Unit 204 Available 12/07/19 Beautiful 3/2 Apartment *** Available 12/07/19*** - This Fantastic 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Apartment is Located at
13959 Timberland Dr, Apt # 204, Orlando, FL 32824
It Features Tile Throughout Entire Property
Stainless Steel Appliances
Upgraded Kitchen & Bathroom Cabinets
Balcony with Excellent View
Community with Great Amenities Including Community Pool.
No Pets Allowed.
Conveniently Located, Close to Orlando International Airport, Close to Main Attractions, Major Highways, Shopping and Dining
Renter's Insurance will be Required Upon Approval
Must See to Really Appreciate
Schedule an Appointment to See this Beautiful Apartment!
Please Call Yulimar Machado with Outlet Realty LLC (407) 485-1239
Won't Last!
(RLNE3766715)