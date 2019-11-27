All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

13959 Timberland Drive Unit 204

13959 Timberland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13959 Timberland Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
13959 Timberland Drive Unit 204 Available 12/07/19 Beautiful 3/2 Apartment *** Available 12/07/19*** - This Fantastic 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Apartment is Located at
13959 Timberland Dr, Apt # 204, Orlando, FL 32824
It Features Tile Throughout Entire Property
Stainless Steel Appliances
Upgraded Kitchen & Bathroom Cabinets
Balcony with Excellent View
Community with Great Amenities Including Community Pool.
No Pets Allowed.
Conveniently Located, Close to Orlando International Airport, Close to Main Attractions, Major Highways, Shopping and Dining
Renter's Insurance will be Required Upon Approval
Must See to Really Appreciate
Schedule an Appointment to See this Beautiful Apartment!
Please Call Yulimar Machado with Outlet Realty LLC (407) 485-1239
Won't Last!

(RLNE3766715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

